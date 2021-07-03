Uttarakhand's new chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, why was he picked? | Oneindia News

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been selected as the new Chief Minister of Uttarkahand a day after Tirath Singh Rawat quit.

Rawat resigned in less than four months after taking over the top chair.

#PushkarSinghDhami #Uttarakhand #TirathSinghRawat