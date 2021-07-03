ICMR says single dose of vaccine enough for Covid survivors against Delta variant | Oneindia News

A new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research revealed that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and vaccinated with one or both doses show higher protection against the Delta variant; Delegation of MPs from the Trinamool Congress is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to notify the party's concern over the purported meeting between BJP's Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta; The Congress party on Saturday demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Rafale deal after France initiated a judicial probe into the same on June 14; BJP's Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami has been appointed as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand.

