Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand's 11th CM | 3rd CM in last 4 months | Oneindia News

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the two-time MLA from Khatima, was elected BJP legislative party's leader in the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He is the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

