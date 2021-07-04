Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand's 11th CM | 3rd CM in last 4 months | Oneindia News

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the two-time MLA from Khatima, was elected BJP legislative party's leader in the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
He is the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.
#PushkarSinghDhami #Uttarakhand #ChiefMinister
Pushkar Singh Dhami, the two-time MLA from Khatima, was elected BJP legislative party's leader in the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
He is the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.
#PushkarSinghDhami #Uttarakhand #ChiefMinister
A new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research revealed that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and vaccinated with one..