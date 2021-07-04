Tropical Storm Elsa continued its journey towards Florida on Saturday afternoon (July 3) with strong winds and heavy rains.
Tropical storm Elsa moves to Florida creating heavy rains and flood
Elsa weakened to tropical storm status Saturday morning, its wind speed falling to 70 mph as it started to rough up Haiti and the Dominican Republic.