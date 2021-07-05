Boris Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19

The Prime Minister is expected to tell people in England that it will be left to their “judgement” to manage coronavirus risks as he prepares to restore freedoms on July 19.Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet that he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.