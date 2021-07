Covid-19: India records 39,796 fresh cases, lowest daily rise in nearly 3 months | Oneindia News

India on Monday reported 39,796 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 723 more deaths, according to the Union health ministry’s update.

The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases for the 53rd straight day.

The active cases have further declined to 482,071 and constitute 1.59 per cent of the caseload.

#Covid19 #CovidVaccines #CovidIndia