The Tokyo Olympics: A Summer Games like no other

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will be the 29th edition of the Summer Games.
But this edition, athletes and spectators will see an Olympics like no other.
Katie Steiner talks with one of the Minnesota athletes preparing to leave for the summer games in Japan ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - July..
US track star Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson spoke out..