Covid-19: India records single-day rise of 45,892 new cases and 817 new fatalities| Oneindia News

India recorded a single-day rise of 45,892 new COVID-19 cases.

The death count has climbed to 4,05,028 with 817 new fatalities being reported.

The number of active cases comprises 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.18 per cent.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #Delta