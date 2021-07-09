Fan who saw 1966 England World Cup win ‘privileged’ to be back at Wembley

A lifelong football fan who witnessed England lift the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 said he feels “privileged” to be working at the stadium on Sunday.Tony Stopford, 66, was 12 when he saw England beat West Germany 4-2, after his father secured tickets to the game.Mr Stopford will be back at Wembley Stadium again on Sunday, where he has worked for around 12 years in the level two hospitality area, something he said was a “privilege”.