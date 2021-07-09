Fan who saw 1966 England World Cup win ‘privileged’ to be back at Wembley

A lifelong football fan who witnessed England lift the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 said he feels “privileged” to be working at the stadium on Sunday.Tony Stopford, 66, was 12 when he saw England beat West Germany 4-2, after his father secured tickets to the game.Mr Stopford will be back at Wembley Stadium again on Sunday, where he has worked for around 12 years in the level two hospitality area, something he said was a “privilege”.
England fan at Wembley for 1966 World Cup win to attend Euros final
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Roger Homer, from the West Midlands, has watched England play in 80 countries over the years.