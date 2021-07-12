Gareth Southgate takes responsibility for England’s penalty heartbreak

Credit: UEFA 2021Gareth Southgate shouldered the blame for England’s Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy and told his young side to hold their heads high after a historic summer came to a crushing end.Football is going to Rome rather than coming home after the Three Lions fell agonisingly short of replicating the World Cup triumph of 1966 at a rocking Wembley.
