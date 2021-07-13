New Olympic sports: What you need to know about skateboarding

The debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics will be yet another sign that an activity once embraced as a symbol of counter-culture has firmly joined the mainstream.Skateboarding joins surfing and sports climbing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer with organisers and broadcasters hoping the new events will draw new and younger audiences to the Games.With its inclusion into the Olympics, some worry that skateboarding will stray further from its non-conformist roots, while others say the event would elevate young women athletes in a still male-dominated sport.Team GB’s Sky Brown - aged just 12 - will be one of those set to wow the crowd with her aerial tricks.In the video above, get a glimpse of the ollies and flips that make this such a must-watch event.