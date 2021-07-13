Joy for The Crown as it leads the way in Emmy nominations

The Crown stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor all scored Emmy Award nominations for their farewell season on Netflix’s lavishly produced regal drama.Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page was also recognised for playing the dashing Duke of Hastings and is up against O’Connor, another first-time nominee.Other Britons with nominations include Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The 2021 Emmy Nominations: Here Are the Highlights
Entertainment Weekly
The Crown and The Mandalorian led the way with a whopping 24 nominations each, with WandaVision, Ted Lasso, and The Handmaid's Tale..