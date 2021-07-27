Tom Dean: Swimmer wins Olympic gold after catching Covid

British swimmer Tom Dean has explained how he managed to bounce back after contracting coronavirus twice and go on to win Olympic gold in the 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

"I'm stuck inside, unable to even exercise inside my own flat, so it was tough to wrap my head around that … but my coach kept me grounded and built me slowly back up to where I am now," the champion told the media after his victory.

Report by Buseld.

