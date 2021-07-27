Olympics: Biles ends event, citing mental health

Gymnast Simone Biles' bid for a record six gold medals ended abruptly on Tuesday when she pulled out of a team event.

Simone Biles, the American gymnast who was on track to become the greatest female Olympian of all time at the Tokyo 2020 Games -- abruptly pulled out of the women's team event on Tuesday in a surprise move, after only a single vault.

USA Gymnastics initially said that Biles had withdrawn due to a, quote, "medical issue" without providing further details, and said her participation in the rest of the games was uncertain.

But Biles later told reporters that she wasn't physically injured, just that she wasn't happy with her performance, and that she needs to focus on her mental health.

Russia went on to take the gold instead, the U.S. took silver, and Great Britain took bronze.

Biles is 24 years old and would have needed 10 gold medals to become the greatest female Olympian ever.