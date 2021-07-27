Sturgeon warned against 'pandering' to Indy Ref 'hardcore'

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said a second Scottish independence referendum remains off the government's agenda, insisting ministers are instead focusing on Covid and the economy.

The Conservative frontbencher went on to urge Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to "concentrate on the virus rather than pandering to the hardcore of those who want Indy at any price." Report by Buseld.

