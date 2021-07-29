The Girl Who Got Away Movie

The Girl Who Got Away Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Massena, New York, 1998.

A decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of, Elizabeth Caulfield, a woman who kidnapped five young girls and pretended they were her own.

Only one girl, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four found buried behind Caulfield's decrepit home..... 20 years later Caulfield has escaped from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began.

Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her.

Cast: Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, Geoffrey Cantor Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, August 20th