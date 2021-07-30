New York City Offers $100 Incentive For Getting Vaccinated As Delta Variant Spreads

New York City is upping the anti with new incentives for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as a new CDC report warns the Delta variant is highly contagious.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
As the highly contagious COVID Delta variant spreads across the country, more companies are announcing vaccine requirements; CBS2's..
It's the latest effort amid concerns about the Delta variant. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.