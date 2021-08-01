Jake Tapper to Sen. Susan Collins: Will SCOTUS uphold Roe?

Republican Sen.
Susan Collins tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the Supreme Court “will look at precedent and reach their decision” in a Mississippi case that could topple the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v.
Wade.
Republican Sen.
Susan Collins tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the Supreme Court “will look at precedent and reach their decision” in a Mississippi case that could topple the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v.
Wade.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not have blocked some Republicans from..
Republican Sen. Susan Collins tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that “we really are just about finished” with a bipartisan..