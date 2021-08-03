NYC Will Require Proof of Vaccine for Indoor Dining, Performances and Gyms

The policy mirrors those that have been recently instituted in European countries such as France and Italy.

But it is the first of its kind to be implemented in the U.S. We think it is so important to make clear that if you are vaccinated, you get to benefit in all sorts of ways, Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, via 'The New York Times'.

You get to live a better life.

Besides your health in general, you get to participate in many, many things.

, Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, via 'The New York Times'.

And if you’re unvaccinated, there are going to be fewer and fewer things that you’re able to do, Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, via 'The New York Times'.

As part of the program, a health pass called "Key to NYC Pass" will contain New Yorkers' proof of vaccination.

Use of the pass will be enforced beginning in Sept., .

But the program is set to begin later in Aug.

Entrance into indoor public venues will require the use of the "Key to NYC Pass.".

Government mandates of the use of a similar type of pass in France has met with widespread protest.

But it also motivated millions of vaccine appointment bookings.

De Blasio has been hesitant to issue mask mandates similar to those that have been issued in LA and other West Coast cities.

Close to 66 percent of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated