UK moves India from red to amber list, What does it mean for fully-vaccinated Indians?|Oneindia News

Incase you are planning to move to UK but are worried about the 10-day mandatory hotel quarantine, then there is a good news for you as fully vaccinated Indians flying to the United Kingdom will no longer need mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine as India has been moved from the country's red to amber list.

