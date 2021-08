Opposition demands PM Modi to attend proceedings in Parliament’s Monsoon Session | Oneindia News

Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien demanded today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend monsoon session in Parliament; India reported 39,070 fresh Covid-19 cases and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours; Today, the UK eased travel restrictions for India by moving the country from its ‘red’ to ‘amber’ list; Last night in the late hours, the trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram finally got a move after appeals to the locals by Assam ministers.

