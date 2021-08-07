Kate French delighted with pentathlon gold medal

Kate French was thrilled to restore Britain's winning record in the women's modern pentathlon after winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.The Rio Games were the first since the women's event was introduced in 2000 that Britain had not won a medal but French made up for that in spectacular fashion, keeping her cool superbly in the final run-and-shoot to set a new Olympic record.The 30-year-old from Kent began the last event in fifth - the position she finished in Rio - but surged into the lead by the end of the first lap and never looked like letting that go, hitting her targets with her laser gun impeccably, missing just two of her 22 shots.