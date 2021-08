Taliban and Afghan forces fight fiercely in Kunduz | Afghanistan | Oneindia News

A fierce battle continues on Sunday between Afghan forces and Taliban in the center of Kunduz.

Earlier the insurgents were able to capture two more provincial capitals.

On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in Nimroz, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in Jawzjan.

