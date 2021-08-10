Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul To Become New York’s First Female Governor After Cuomo Announces Resignation

With New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt.
Gov.
Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Kathy Hochul, who will succeed Andrew Cuomo as governor of New York, is no stranger to the New York Jewish community.
Watch VideoGov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he..