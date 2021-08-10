Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul To Become New York’s First Female Governor After Cuomo Announces Resignation
With New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt.

Gov.

Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.