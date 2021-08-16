It Takes Three Movie

It Takes Three Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Hughes spin on the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story.

When Chris, the coolest guy in school discovers that Roxy sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists Cy to reverse catfish her-letting him take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style.

Signals are crossed, hearts are broken, but in this post-modern rom-com, nothing turns as you'd expect.

IT TAKES THREE will be available on all digital platforms on September 3rd!

RELEASE DATE: September 3, 2021 DIRECTOR: Scott Coffey WRITTEN BY: Logan Burdick and Blair Mastbaum STORY BY: Logan Burdick MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Scottie Diablo STARRING: Jared Gilman (Moonrise Kingdom), Aurora Perrineau (When They See Us), Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, Scream 5), David Gridley (The DUFF)