Kabul Airport: 5 people killed, US troops fires in air | Onindia News

At least five people have been killed at Kabul airport as thousands of people tried desperately to get on flights out of Afghanistan amid increasingly chaotic scenes.

US troops fired shots in the air at Hama Karzai airport to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac.

