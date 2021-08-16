Video shows Afghans clinging to outside of US military plane as it takes off

Video shows people clinging to the fuselage of a US military aircraft as it taxied at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
CNN has reached out to the US military for comment.
Afghans have been desperately trying to board flights out of their country after it fell to the Taliban on Sunday.
