Health Sec. 'confident' booster jabs will start in September

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is "confident" there will be a booster COVID jab scheme in September.

Despite this, he concedes that he can't say exactly when and is waiting for the final advice from the JCVI but based on interim advice he is still confident.

Report by Edwardst.

