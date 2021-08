Taliban claim to be near Panjshir Valley after reclaiming 3 districts from Massoud | Oneindia News

Yesterday, a Taliban spokesman said that they were in position near the Panjshir valley and had retaken three districts of Bano, Deh Saleh and Pul e-Hesar in the northern province of Baghlan.

