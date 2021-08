Covid cases in Scotland double over past week, Sturgeon says

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland has seen one of the sharpest rises in Covid cases throughout the pandemic, with numbers having more than doubled over the past week.

She adds if the surge accelerates the Scottish government has not ruled out reinstating social distancing restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

