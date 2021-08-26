Warning of 'lethal' terror threat to Kabul airport

Defence Minister James Heappey has warned that the threat of a terror attack at Kabul airport is "imminent, credible and lethal".

It has meant the Ministry of Defence is now advising people against travelling to the Hamid Karzai International Airport and encouraging those already there to move to a safe place.

Mr Heappey admitted a "grim reality" that the threat could mean fewer people are able to be evacuated from Afghanistan than initially hoped.

Report by Buseld.

