Afghan parliament member Rangina Kargar says India deported her | Oneindia News

A woman member of the Afghan parliament Rangina Kargar has said she was deported from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 20, five days after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Kargar she arrived at the IGI Airport early August 20 from Istanbul on a Fly Dubai flight.

