A Herschel Walker candidacy is a total nightmare for Senate Republicans

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is the leading Republican candidate in the Georgia Senate race, but his candidacy is worst-case scenario for Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to try to oust freshman Democratic Sen.

Raphael Warnock.

In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza outlines why Donald Trump’s support explains the Walker run.