Raab: UK believed Kabul was ‘unlikely’ to fall this year

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told the Foreign Affairs Select Committee that the UK Government’s central assessment of Afghanistan was that Kabul was “unlikely” to fall in 2021.

Mr Raab added: “The planning for military withdrawal began in April but the contingency plan was also there for a more rapid deterioration.” Report by Jonesia.

