Today's Forecast: Pleasant
Humidity has come down and it will stay down for the next several days. Temperatures will be cooler than we have experienced..
Weather headlines as we cothis work week.
Now toy daour cloud cover.
Some filtthe evening we will continpeaks of sunshine, but youclouds from what we've hadon saturday I think especihalf of the day, not a comThis rainfall, it's comingactually weakening as it hit's not gonna give us a wthe potential r fosome spoat least a little bit cooldry for your Labor Day holnot a washout whatsoever.the first couple of days fMonday.
Now, Tuesday intoand storms as well have asystem pushing through coothen beyond that 73° on Weweek with just a little bicover and overall a pretty
Humidity has come down and it will stay down for the next several days. Temperatures will be cooler than we have experienced..
A strong cold front pushed through yesterday bringing less humid air behind it. Today, dry weather returns with those gradually..