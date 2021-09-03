Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 3, 2021

TODAY'S FORECAST: Increasing clouds and Highs in the mid/upper 70s

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Duration: 01:29s 0 shares 1 views

TODAY'S FORECAST: Increasing clouds and Highs in the mid/upper 70s
TODAY'S FORECAST: Increasing clouds and Highs in the mid/upper 70s

Weather headlines as we cothis work week.

Now toy daour cloud cover.

Some filtthe evening we will continpeaks of sunshine, but youclouds from what we've hadon saturday I think especihalf of the day, not a comThis rainfall, it's comingactually weakening as it hit's not gonna give us a wthe potential r fosome spoat least a little bit cooldry for your Labor Day holnot a washout whatsoever.the first couple of days fMonday.

Now, Tuesday intoand storms as well have asystem pushing through coothen beyond that 73° on Weweek with just a little bicover and overall a pretty

Related news coverage

Today's Forecast: Pleasant

Today's Forecast: Pleasant

FOX 47 News Michigan

Humidity has come down and it will stay down for the next several days. Temperatures will be cooler than we have experienced..

Advertisement

More coverage

Today's Forecast: Less humid and sunny

Today's Forecast: Less humid and sunny

FOX 47 News Michigan

A strong cold front pushed through yesterday bringing less humid air behind it. Today, dry weather returns with those gradually..