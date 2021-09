Centre writes to states over fake vaccine, asks to authenticate before use | Oneindia News

Today, the Centre shared a list of parameters to identify the authenticity of the Covid vaccines being used in the country; Amrullah Saleh has called on the United Nations to do its utmost to prevent the Taliban's onslaught into Panjshir; Today, a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district of Kerala; The Congress is in the lead in the panchayat elections in six districts of Rajasthan.

#FakeVaccines #Centre #Covid19