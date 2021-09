Amrullah Saleh appealed to United Nations to prevent Afghan Genocide | Oneindia News

Former Afghan vice president appealed to United Nations to prevent genocide of Afghan people.

In a letter written to the United Nations, Saleh informed about the 'humanitarian crisis' in Panjshir, the last province in Afghnaistan not controlled by the Taliban.

