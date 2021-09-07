Here's how to find out what you'd look like as a character in the 'Twilight' movies

You can finally see what you look like as a vampire from Twilight with TikTok's latest filter.The new effect instantly transforms users into characters from Stephenie Meyer's fictional saga.TikTokers are now obsessed with their vampy alter egos.The "Cullen filter" subtly changes people's facial features to appear like vampires from Twilight.Bigger, brighter eyes, redder lips and paler skin are some of the changes you can expect.It also adds a touch of glamour that Meyer's bloodsuckers have come to be known for