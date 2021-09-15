Brussels must not invent new conditions for EU membership, says Merkel

The comments came as Merkel was in the Western Balkans meeting heads of government from Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.
The comments came as Merkel was in the Western Balkans meeting heads of government from Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.
The comments came as Merkel was in the Western Balkans meeting heads of government from Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro,..
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used..