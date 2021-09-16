Labour pours scorn on PM's cabinet reshuffle

Labour's Wes Streeting says "it is pretty appalling" that Dominic Raab has been promoted to deputy prime minister despite "lounging around on a beach" during the crisis in Afghanistan.

The shadow child poverty secretary also pours scorn on other cabinet appointments including Nadine Dorries and Nadhim Zahawi who he claims were promoted on the "basis of loyalty, rather than talent".

Report by Blairm.

