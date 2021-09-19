Fareed: Biden's policy is more Trump than Obama

Fareed Zakaria says that President Joe Biden’s approach to foreign policy looks more like Donald Trump’s than Barack Obama’s and warns that if Biden continues this tact, he risks normalizing Trump’s “America First” foreign policy.
