Boris Johnson: Aukus deal 'not intended to be exclusionary'

Boris Johnson has sought to reassure France over Britain's 'Aukus' military alliance with the US and Australia, after officials in Paris suggested the UK was a lapdog to Joe Biden's administration.

The prime minister said the deal was "not intended to adversarial or exclusionary", and added, "we stand shoulder to shoulder with France in so many important ways".

Report by Buseld.

