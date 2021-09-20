NHS England: Jabs for youngsters 'best chance' of protection

Dr Nikki Kanani from NHS England has offered reassurance to parents who are concerned about vaccinating their children against Covid, as the jab is rolled out to 12-15-year-olds this week.
"It's really important to remember that the UK chief medical officers have supported the introduction of the vaccine to this age group … it is our best chance, not just to protect children, but to protect families as well as we head into winter," she said.
