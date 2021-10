ShahRukh Khan’s son Aryan detained in drug related case by NCB | Oneindia News

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan was detained by NCB in a drug related case.

On October 2 the NCB conducted a surprise raid on a party being held on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

#ShahRukhKhanson #AryanKhannabbed #DrugcaseSRKson