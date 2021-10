After being hit hard by Covid, Portugal now has highest vaccination rate

Earlier in the year Portugal had one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks on the planet.

Now, the small Atlantic nation has become the country with the largest percentage of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (85%).

And though the number of daily cases is still high, deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19 have remained low throughout the summer, with the results plain to see: businesses are open and tourism is making a comeback.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio reports.