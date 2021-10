Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained, 'manhandled', on way to Lakhimpur Kheri | Oneindia News

In high drama on early Monday morning, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by police on her way to Lakhimpur in UP where she was to meet the families of 4 farmers killed in the wake of violence during anti-farm laws protest.

#Lakhimpur #PriyankaGandhiVadra #FarmerProtest