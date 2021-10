Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet families of vicitims | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other Congress leaders met with the families of the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Channi and Baghel announced separate compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the four farmer families and the next of kin of the journalist who were killed on Sunday.

#LakhimpurKheri #RahulGandhi #PriyankaGandhi