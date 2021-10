Germany Nazi Death Camp Survivor "The biggest fish were let go" Concentration Camps | Oneindia News

Irmgard F.

Was a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp for two years.

Now, at the age of 96, she is to stand trial on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder.

Why did they wait until today, asks Holocaust survivor Abba Naor.

Holocaust survivors are people who survived the Holocaust, defined as the persecution and attempted annihilation of the Jews by Nazi Germany and its allies before and during World War II in Europe and North Africa.

