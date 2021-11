Pakistan's father of atomic bomb AQ Khan brought shame for stealing nuclear secrets | Oneindia News

Pakistan is mourning the loss of its hero, father of the country's atom bomb Dr Abdul Qader Khan, who to the rest of the world is branded as the stealer of nuclear secrets.

Abdul Qader Khan or known popularly as AQ Khan died due to Covid aged 85 years.

