Hannah Gadsby Blasts Ted Sarandos for Defending Dave Chappelle Amid Netflix Special Controversy | THR News

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has sharply criticized Netflix, Dave Chappelle and the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos for defending him.
Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has sharply criticized Netflix, Dave Chappelle and the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos for defending him.
Queer comedian Hannah Gadsby slammed Netflix head Ted Sarandos after the co-CEO included her name in a written defence of Dave..
Hannah Gadsby just went scorched Earth on Netflix's honcho and Dave Chappelle over "The Closer," his controversial stand-up..